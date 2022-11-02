Türkiye's domestic automobile Togg's Gemlik factory campus was opened with great pride last weekend and it has already started to attract attention abroad.

Togg has already received its first order from overseas. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev personally placed the order with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in a phone call.

The president told a live broadcast on ATV a Haber that Aliyev wants to buy two cars for himself.

Meanwhile, reports noted that the toy cars that President Erdoğan distributes to children as gifts will be in the form of Togg cars from now on.

People sell their cars to buy a Togg

One of Türkiye's 2023 vision projects, Togg is being greeted with great enthusiasm in the country. After President Erdoğan pointed to February for the pre-sale of the car, advertisements with the headline "For sale to buy a Togg" began to appear on second-hand sales platforms. Citizens have already put their existing vehicles on sale on the internet in order to buy a Togg, which will hit the road in March 2023.

Minister of Treasury and Finance Nureddin Nebati said he gave instructions to ensure the accessibility of Togg for the wider population. "Our ministry has already started its work. We spoke to public banks. Ziraat Bank, Halk Bank and Vakıfbank and our participation banks will provide the necessary support at the point of access to these vehicles," he said.

New models seen

The new models, the C-Sedan and C-X Coupé, unveiled by Togg on its Twitter account, Türkiye, Nov. 2, 2022. (Courtesy of Togg)

In a post by Togg on its Twitter account, "While we unloaded our first smart device, the C-SUV, we wanted to introduce you to the C-Sedan and C-X Coupé, whose work continues in line with our plans." the post read.