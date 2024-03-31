Daily Sabah logo

Türkiye's colorful local elections: Voters in regional dress, costumes

by Daily Sabah with AA Mar 31, 2024 5:34 pm +03 +03:00

A man in Adana, Türkiye, went to the polls dressed as a king. Huseyin Şen, 69, is known as the "King of Adana" because he wears a royal costume and walks around the city wearing a crown.

Muhammet Bişgin, a national Muay Thai athlete in Düzce, Türkiye, arrived at the polling station where he was to vote wearing an astronaut costume he had designed himself.

In Adana, Türkiye, 63-year-old retiree Şahin Ünal cast his ballot in the city's traditional dress, wearing a shalwar suit and holding a rosary.

The artist Bülent Akay, who has been playing the role of "Hacivat" in the traditional Ottoman "Hacivat and Karagöz" theater for years in several events in Türkiye and abroad, came to the elections in costume.

