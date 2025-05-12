As electric vehicles gain traction around the world, Türkiye is emerging as a market growing faster than any other in Europe for Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD, according to the company’s senior executive.

In a meeting with journalists, Ismail Ergün, general manager of BYD Türkiye, emphasized that interest in the brand and in electric mobility more broadly is accelerating rapidly in Türkiye, well above the European average.

“We can say with confidence that both the interest and growth rate in Türkiye are significantly above the European average,” Ergün said on Sunday.

“This is primarily due to Turkish consumers' fast adaptation to new technologies. Türkiye has become one of the strategically important markets that significantly contribute to BYD's growth in Europe.”

Due to high demand, BYD has carried out large-volume shipments, the executive said.

“A large portion of a recent BYD shipment by sea was destined for Turkey,” Ergün noted, adding that while monthly ship arrivals may vary, BYD continues to supply the market through three to four ships per month.

April record

Ergün cited recent market data to illustrate the pace of expansion. Last month, the auto industry recorded 105,352 new vehicle sales, the highest April sales on record, with the total market growing approximately 40% year-over-year.

From January through April, total sales reached 381,636 units, up 2.7% year-over-year, and Ergun believes Türkiye is unlikely to fall below the one-million annual sales threshold again.

Still, he offered a cautious outlook for the second half of 2025, citing potential dampening factors including rising tax brackets in the special consumption tax regime, ongoing monetary tightening, and reduced access to consumer credit.

Among the key drivers of recent growth is the country’s enthusiastic adoption of electric vehicles.

Ergün pointed to the surging demand for plug-in hybrid and battery-electric models, noting that Turkish consumers are not only eager but also quick to adapt to new mobility technologies.

As of April, battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) accounted for over 15% of the passenger car market – up from 10% last year– putting Türkiye on par with Europe’s average EV share. Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) surpassed 7.5%, bringing what Ergün says is now a globally recognized segment known as "new energy vehicles" – which includes both BEVs and PHEVs – to around 23% of total car sales.

“That means nearly one in four cars sold in Türkiye is now a new energy vehicle,” Ergün said. Making electric mobility more accessible

Ergün attributes BYD’s success in the plug-in hybrid segment to its pricing strategy. Previously, such vehicles were positioned as high-end offerings, but he said BYD changed that dynamic by introducing affordable plug-in hybrids, dramatically expanding the market.

“Today, more than 50% of the plug-in hybrid vehicles sold in Türkiye bear the BYD logo. A similar trend is observed in China, the homeland of electric vehicles, where 50% of BYD's sales consist of plug-in hybrids,” said Ergün.

The transition to electric mobility is not something that can be reversed, he noted. “We can confidently say the future is electric.” BYD anticipates that the plug-in hybrid segment could grow to 9%–10% of the total market by the end of the year, especially as more competitors enter the space.

Expanding retail footprint

So far in 2025, BYD has sold 13,608 vehicles in Türkiye, making it one of the fastest-growing automotive brands in the country. In April alone, the carmaker sold 5,397 units, reaching a record market share of 6.3%, placing the company seventh in Türkiye’s passenger car rankings.

“These four-month results are progressing quite in line with our forecast. We had set an annual sales target of approximately 50,000 units. This plan is being carried out based on logistics planning and market conditions,” Ergün said.

The company’s top-performing model was the SEAL U, available in both fully electric and plug-in hybrid versions, which became the bestselling passenger car model in Türkiye in April.

The ascent has prompted an equally swift expansion in BYD’s retail footprint. The brand now operates 37 dealerships in 29 cities.

“We offer a wide range of products that cater to every consumer profile,” Ergün said. “From a technological perspective, we offer the most advanced systems, integrating both plug-in hybrid and electric technologies. All our models feature innovative characteristics, and customers appreciate having access to these cutting-edge advancements. When you provide this at a competitive price, you create a powerful impact.”

Ergün announced that BYD plans to continue expanding its product lineup in Türkiye, with two new models set for launch by the end of 2025: the SEALION 7, a sporty all-electric SUV, and the ATTO 2, an electric subcompact B-SUV.