In a long-awaited announcement, Türkiye on Tuesday unveiled a price tag for its first domestically made electric car brand, with preliminary orders due to start on Thursday.

The first model, a C-segment SUV named Togg T10X, will have a price starting from TL 953,000 (around $50,230), the company said in a statement.

The vehicle is being produced by a consortium of five Turkish companies called the Automobile Initiative Group of Türkiye, or Togg, in cooperation with the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

Having begun mass production in late October, Togg on Tuesday said preorders would be accepted between March 16-27.

It will be the first electric sport utility vehicle produced in continental Europe by a nontraditional manufacturer.

Togg said the fully electric T10X would feature two different hardware and battery options. The deliveries are planned to start in late October this year.

The rear-wheel drive T10X RWD features 160 kilowatts (kW)/218 horsepower (HP) and will have two different battery options with ranges of 314 and 523 kilometers (195 and 325 miles), the company said.

The battery option with a capacity of 52.4 kWh will provide an energy consumption value of 16.7 kWh/100 kilometers, while the battery option with a capacity of 88.5 kWh features an energy consumption value of 16.9 kWh/100 kilometers.

Calling itself a technology brand that blends digital and physical experiences, Togg has joined hands with startups to create a new mobility ecosystem and has been working on experience scenarios.

Besides the SUV, Togg will manufacture another four models – a sedan, C-hatchback, B-SUV and B-MPV – through 2030. Mass production of the SUV will be followed by the sedan.

The brand aims to produce 1 million vehicles across the five segments by 2030.

The current production capacity stands at around 100,000 vehicles per year, a figure that is expected to reach 175,000 once the Togg’s factory reaches its full capacity.