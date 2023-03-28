The number of charging stations for electric vehicles (EV) across Türkiye could reach as much as 10,000 by the end of 2023, according to an industry official, primarily driven by the unprecedented demand for the first homegrown car that is due to start deliveries.

The tendency toward greater adoption of battery-powered cars has been gaining major pace, a trend that has been further reaffirmed by the fact that over 100,000 preorders were submitted for the first indigenous EV brand Togg in the first week since it launched the process on March 16.

The preorders reached 177,467 as of Wednesday, the carmaker announced.

The demand made the brand raise the number of units of its EV model named T10X that it will start delivering as of April to 20,000, up from the initially planned 12,000. Buyers of these will be selected through a digital draw that is scheduled for Thursday.

The demand has provided a clear hint for the infrastructure, the head of the Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Association of Türkiye (TEHAD) Berkan Bayram said.

“We need a lot more charging stations, considering that the demand received by Togg in the preorder reached 100,000 in a week,” Bayram added.

“I predict that our total charging network will reach 10,000 by the end of the year.”

Besides the infrastructure that has already been set up by private sector operators or is planned for the upcoming period, Togg has been establishing a charging station network across Türkiye under a brand named Trugo.

Over 1,000 stations that will feature charging capacities of between 180 kilowatts (kW) and 300 kW were aimed to be rolled out at over 600 spots in 81 provinces.

Trugo charging stations of Türkiye's first domestic car brand Togg are installed in Bolu, northwestern Türkiye, Oct. 1, 2022. (AA Photo)

Ever-growing interest and investments have helped Türkiye reach a level where it today boasts a network of as much as 6,500 charging stations, said Bayram.

“We cannot say that this number is enough,” he stressed. “The charging network has increased and the demand for electric vehicles is high.”

Bayram informed that 122 companies have been granted EV charging station operator licenses, compared to just five before 2020.

“We are seeing continuous technological progress in the rechargeable battery sector because, in the long term, the goal of all countries worldwide is to switch from fossil fuel vehicles to new-generation electric vehicles that are emission-free and do not pollute the air and our living spaces,” Bayram added.

With mass production already begun in late October, Togg said its fully electric T10X would be initially sold with one engine and two battery options.

The model will feature a range of 314 or 523 kilometers (195 or 325 miles), depending on the battery size. The first version of the T10X is able to accelerate from zero to 100 kph (62.14 mph) in 7.6 seconds, while the second, for which delivery will start on Oct. 29, can do zero-100 kph in 4.8 seconds.

The second version also sports an all-wheel drive, featuring 320 kW power (435 horsepower).

The vehicle is being manufactured by a consortium of five Turkish companies called the Automobile Initiative Group of Türkiye, or Togg, in cooperation with the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

The consortium inked a deal with Farasis, one of the world’s most prominent companies, to build a lithium-ion battery factory near Togg’s production site in northwestern Bursa province.

Bayram said that in the transition from lead-acid to next-generation battery technology, lithium-based batteries are the most preferred type by EV manufacturers.

The batteries of the Togg T10X can be recharged to up to 80% from 20% in less than 28 minutes at fast-charging stations.

"The most important advantages of a lithium-based battery are that it has the highest cell voltage per unit cell, the highest energy density per unit mass, no memory effect, high cycle life, is physically more durable, has the highest charging efficiency and requires less maintenance," said Bayram.

He said Togg's first model would feature two battery packs with capacities of 52.4 and 88.5 kilowatt-hours, boasting ranges of 314 and 523 kilometers, respectively.

"It is important to note that these ranges may vary depending on weather and how the car is used. The long-range version of the Togg has been said to be the first to hit the road," Bayram added.

Calling itself a technology brand that blends digital and physical experiences, Togg has joined hands with multiple startups to create a new mobility ecosystem.

Besides the SUV, Togg will manufacture another four models – a sedan, C-hatchback, B-SUV and B-MPV – through the year 2030. The sedan will follow the mass production of the SUV.

The carmaker earlier said it aimed to produce up to 20,000 cars this year. Although it marks a low level compared to global standards, Togg achieving this output level will see it more than doubling Türkiye’s electric car fleet within a year.

The current production capacity stands at around 100,000 vehicles per year, a figure that is expected to reach 175,000 once Togg’s factory reaches full capacity.

The brand aims to produce 1 million vehicles across the five segments by 2030.

EV sales in Türkiye jumped 172% year-over-year in 2022 to 7,300 units, according to industry data. However, their share remained under 1% within the total vehicle market, which stood at around 783,000 units last year.

The total number of electric cars increased almost twofold last year but stayed at around 15,000 units.

In what has been seen as a boost to the national car project, Türkiye earlier this month announced it would impose an additional 40% customs duty on electric vehicles made in China.