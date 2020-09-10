Turkey’s most beautiful waterfalls

Located in the southern province Antalya in the district Manavgat the waterfall is a great option to spend a relaxing day. Near the waterfall there are tea gardens, a fish restaurant, recreational areas and souvenir shops. It is also possible to take a boat trip up the Manavgat River to explore this lovely area further.
The Yerköprü Waterfall in the Mut district of southern Turkey's Mersin offers a visual treat for tourists from all over the world. The water falls from a height of 30 meters, into a 300-meter-long and 15-meter-deep turquoise lake. Read more about it here.
Located in the central Anatolian province of Kayseri the Kapuzbaşı Waterfall presents itself in one of the most beautiful trekking routes in Turkey at an altitude of 3,756 meters.
With a height of about 48 meters, the Tortum Waterfall in the eastern Erzurum province flows into a breathtaking lake, surrounded by picknick areas and an observation platform. Read more about it here.
With a height of 40 meters, the Girlevik Waterfall in Turkey’s eastern province Erzincan offers a cooling experience in the often hot summers. Read more about it here.
Famous for its hot springs and natural beauty, Şeyhandede Waterfall in the Çermik district of southeastern Turkey's southeastern province Diyarbakır has become a hotspot for local tourists. Read more about it here.
