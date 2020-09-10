Daily Sabah logo

Turkey’s most beautiful waterfalls

by DAILY SABAH Sep 10, 2020 1:23 pm +03 +03:00

Manavgat Waterfall

Located in the southern province Antalya in the district Manavgat the waterfall is a great option to spend a relaxing day. Near the waterfall there are tea gardens, a fish restaurant, recreational areas and souvenir shops. It is also possible to take a boat trip up the Manavgat River to explore this lovely area further.

Uçansu Waterfall

The perfect spot to cool off in the hot summer months, this waterfall is found in the southern Antalya province. It is dubbed to be the “hidden paradise in the forest.”

Yerköprü Waterfall

The Yerköprü Waterfall in the Mut district of southern Turkey's Mersin offers a visual treat for tourists from all over the world. The water falls from a height of 30 meters, into a 300-meter-long and 15-meter-deep turquoise lake. Read more about it here.

Muradiye Waterfall

In the eastern province of Van, known for the magnificent Lake Van, the Muradiye Waterfall offers beautiful scenery both in summer and winter. However, the most unique aspect of the waterfall can be seen in winter when it freezes solid.

Kapuzbaşı Waterfall

Located in the central Anatolian province of Kayseri the Kapuzbaşı Waterfall presents itself in one of the most beautiful trekking routes in Turkey at an altitude of 3,756 meters.

Tarsus Waterfall

Located in the southern province of Mersin, the Tarsus Waterfall, another hidden gem in the ancient city, offers a quick getaway for both locals and tourists during hot summer months.

Erikli Waterfall

Located in the northwestern Marmara region in the province of Yalova, it is an attraction for hiking enthusiasts who love to explore nature as the waterfall is hidden in the woods.

Kurşunlu Waterfall

Surrounded by pine trees and boasting breathtaking hiking trails, the Kurşunlu Waterfall invites people of all ages to Antalya’s Aksu district.

Tortum Waterfall

With a height of about 48 meters, the Tortum Waterfall in the eastern Erzurum province flows into a breathtaking lake, surrounded by picknick areas and an observation platform. Read more about it here.

Düden Waterfalls

Located in Turkey’s Antalya province the waterfall consists of two areas – an upper and a lower area. It attracts around 700,000 tourists every year.

Mençuna Waterfalls

Located in the northern province of Artvin the Mençuna Waterfalls are a natural wonder that will leave you in awe. The waterfalls consist of two stages falling a total of about 90 meters.

(Shutterstock Photo)

Girlevik Waterfall

With a height of 40 meters, the Girlevik Waterfall in Turkey’s eastern province Erzincan offers a cooling experience in the often hot summers. Read more about it here.

Şeyhandede Waterfall

Famous for its hot springs and natural beauty, Şeyhandede Waterfall in the Çermik district of southeastern Turkey's southeastern province Diyarbakır has become a hotspot for local tourists. Read more about it here.

