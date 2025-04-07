Changing global automobile trends are also making their mark on the dynamic Turkish market. The long-dominant position of gasoline-powered vehicles in new car sales within the country is now being challenged by electric and hybrid models, according to a report on Monday, citing industry data.

Gasoline cars, the longtime market leader, are now on the verge of losing their top spot to fully electric and hybrid vehicles. In the January–March period of this year, the gap between sales of electric-hybrid cars and gasoline cars continued to narrow rapidly.

Some 93,478 fully electric and hybrid cars were sold in the first three months of the year, compared to 111,053 gasoline-powered cars, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD). During this period, fully electric and hybrid vehicle sales increased by nearly 90%, while gasoline car sales fell by 29%.

In the same period in 2024, electric-hybrid car sales totaled 49,687, and gasoline car sales stood at 156,396. In the equivalent period of 2023, those numbers were 23,544 and 117,650, respectively.

Meanwhile, total car sales in Türkiye during the January–March period of 2025 decreased by 4.1% compared to the same period last year, totaling 223,793 units, while light commercial vehicle sales fell 15.5% to 52,491.

'Major transformation'

However, despite the overall contraction in the car and light commercial vehicle market in the first quarter of this year, electric car sales continued to rise. Compared to the same period last year, electric vehicle sales increased by 79% to reach 29,594 units. Like this, the share of fully electric vehicles in total car sales rose from 7.1% to 13.2%.

Responding to questions from AA, BYD Türkiye General Manager Ismail Ergun said the automotive industry is experiencing one of the deepest transformations in its history.

Ergun stated that electrification is at the core of this transformation, explaining that this "major transformation" is reshaping not only vehicle technologies but the entire ecosystem – from production to infrastructure.

He cited that when looking at the global electric vehicle market, "we see a seventeenfold increase from 2016 to 2023, reaching 14 million units." He added that this figure by the end of 2024 reached 17.1 million.

"In the first quarter of 2025, around 3.9 million electric vehicles are estimated to have been sold globally. These figures give us an idea of the speed of this transformation. The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts that this growth will continue without slowing down. By 2030, one in three vehicles on the road in China, and one in five in Europe and America, will be electric. All of this shows that electric mobility is rapidly being adopted not just in select markets, but globally," he explained.

At the same time, he also highlighted that Türkiye is quickly strengthening its position in this global transformation. While electric vehicles accounted for less than 1% of total sales before 2022, they managed to capture a 10% market share by the end of 2024.

"In the first quarter of 2025, electric vehicles achieved a nearly 13% market share with sales nearing 30,000. Turkish consumers’ quick adaptation to electric vehicles and new technologies and their interest in innovation have been key drivers in this shift," said Ergun.

"With the contributions of other players in the industry, we predict that electric vehicles will hold an 18% market share in Türkiye by the end of 2025," he added.

Ergun also noted the remarkable momentum of plug-in hybrid vehicles in Türkiye. While about 2,500 units were sold in 2023, this number reached 10,000 in 2024 – partly thanks to BYD.

BYD has bolstered its presence in the Turkish market, capturing a strong interest from customers, while also agreeing on a major $1 billion investment in production in the country.

"With 9,400 units sold in the first quarter of 2025 alone, plug-in hybrids have already caught up with the entire 2024 total. As more brands introduce models, plug-in hybrids are expected to hold a significant place in the market," he furthered.

"This rapid transformation in the automotive sector presents opportunities for manufacturers, tech developers, and public authorities. Consumer interest in electric vehicles creates attractive opportunities for new manufacturers to establish facilities in Türkiye. Gaining expertise in areas such as battery technology, strengthening charging infrastructure, and software development will play a key role in positioning Türkiye as a regional hub for electric vehicles," he added.

New players in ecosystem

Hyundai Motor Türkiye General Manager Murat Berkel also emphasized that the demand for electric vehicles is rising not only in Türkiye but also globally.

"Globally, 3.5 million electric vehicles were sold in the January–March period, with more than 2 million of those sales coming from China. A quick estimate suggests that more than 20 million electric vehicles will be sold in 2025. Just five years ago, the market share for electric vehicles was 5%; now, it is expected to reach 25% this year," said Berkel.

He also mentioned data for the Turkish market, and said that Hyundai alone sold 1,228 fully electric vehicles during the first quarter.

With their share in electric vehicle sales reaching 8.2%, Berkel added: "Our goal is to increase both our electric vehicle sales and market share compared to last year. The rise in the electric car market naturally expands the supply chain and brings new players into the ecosystem. While brands are increasing their investments in the country, electric vehicle production has become a key topic in Türkiye."

"As Hyundai Motor Türkiye, we plan to begin production of a fully electric model at our Izmit factory starting in 2026," he also said, referring to the company's recent announcement to include the production of an EV model in addition to other models being produced in the country.

"This production will increase diversity in both employment and the supply industry. As the electric vehicle ecosystem expands, the connection between tech companies and the automotive industry will become even stronger," he explained.

He also highlighted the importance for the supply industry to adapt to the transition to electrification and the resulting growth.

"In addition, as electric vehicles become more widespread, there will be a greater need for qualified personnel at authorized service centers. Naturally, this will allow related educational institutions to expand and create additional employment opportunities. The future is electric – and with it, many new business lines will emerge," he concluded.