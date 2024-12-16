Türkiye’s auto production dropped 15.4% on a yearly basis in November, registering the ninth consecutive month of decline, according to a recent report from the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD).

Automakers in Türkiye produced a total of 117,377 vehicles in November, the data showed. This compared to 138,735 vehicles produced in the same month last year.

Passenger car production declined 17.4% year-over-year last month to 80,058 units.

Türkiye’s auto exports, including cars and commercial vehicles, fell to 89,187 units in November versus 96,744 in October.

Vehicle exports generated $3.2 billion in November, down 0.5% year-over-year.

The country’s auto market increased 4.7% on an annual basis, registering a total of 125,132 units sold.

During January-November, the country’s vehicle production decreased 8.1% year-over-year to 1.24 million units, while passenger car production fell 6.2% to 822,361 units, according to the OSD data.