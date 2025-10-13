Türkiye's automotive production was broadly flat in September, while total output in the first nine months of the year rose 3.1% from a year earlier, industry data showed on Monday.

Exports rose 5.6% year-over-year to 769,625 vehicles from January through September, the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) said.

Production of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy trucks stood at 123,293 units last month, down 0.1% from a year ago. Passenger car output fell 14.7% to 72,971 units in the same period.

From January to September, total vehicle production rose 3.1% to 1.03 million units, while passenger car output declined 3% to 637,450 units, remaining broadly in line with levels of the past two years.

By segment, production of commercial vehicles rose 15%, with light commercial vehicles up 17%, while heavy commercial vehicle output fell 4%. The industry's overall capacity utilization rate stood at 65% in the first nine months.

Utilization rates were 66% for light vehicles (passenger cars and light commercial), 55% for trucks, 65% for buses and midibuses and 39% for tractors.

Including parts and components, total automotive exports value increased 11.3% to $29.7 billion in the first nine months, according to OSD data.

While passenger car exports fell 7%, commercial vehicle exports surged 28%. Tractor exports, however, dropped 25% to 8,336 units.

According to the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM), automotive remained Türkiye's top export sector in the period, accounting for 17.4% of total shipments.

Data from the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters' Association (OIB) showed that total automotive exports reached $29.7 billion. Passenger car exports rose 8% in value terms to $8.4 billion, while exports by main manufacturers grew 15% and those by parts suppliers increased 7%.

On the domestic side, total vehicle sales rose 9% year-over-year to 958,847 units in the first nine months. Passenger car sales climbed 10% to 742,687, while total commercial vehicle sales grew 4%. Light commercial vehicle sales were up 6%, but heavy commercial sales fell 7%.

Locally produced vehicles accounted for 29% of passenger car sales and 21% of light commercial vehicle sales in the same period, OSD said.