Türkiye's automotive industry achieved an export value of $3.14 billion (TL 121.17 billion) in April, marking a surge of 15% compared to the same month last year and a new record for the month, according to the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters' Association (OIB) on Monday.

The automotive industry, which accounts for 15% of the country's total exports, saw the highest exports in the "supply industry" group, with shipments worth nearly $1.3 billion, according to the data.

Compared to the same month last year, the export of passenger cars decreased by 4%, dropping to $895 million, while exports of buses, minibuses and midibuses increased by 9% to $240 million.

Moreover, the export of motor vehicles for the transportation of goods increased by 33% to $513 million, while exports of tow trucks saw a remarkable 137% year-on-year jump, totaling $145 million.

Exports to Germany, the country that accounts for the highest exports in the supply industry category, increased by 21%. Significant increases were also seen in exports to France (19%), Romania (30%), Spain (33%), Poland (39%), Belgium (37%) and Morocco (40%).

However, exports of passenger cars to France, the country with the highest exports in this category, decreased by 26%. In other major markets, exports to Spain decreased by 29%, Germany by 19%, the Netherlands by 71% and Sweden by 45%. On the contrary, exports to the U.K. rose by 24%, Italy by 66%, Poland by 100%, Slovenia by 196% and Belgium by 183%.

In motor vehicles for the transportation of goods, exports to Germany increased by a staggering 492%, to Italy by 141%, to Spain by 168% and to Slovenia by 104%. However, exports to France declined by 16% and to Belgium by 29%.

At the same time, in the export of tow trucks, Germany, the United Kingdom, Belgium and France saw triple-digit export increases.

In April, the largest market, Germany, saw a 44% increase, with total exports reaching $529 million. France, in second place, received $355 million worth of goods from the sector, while the United Kingdom, in third place, received $319 million worth of products.

Evaluating the data, OIB Chairperson Baran Çelik recalled that one-third of the year has passed, and stated: "In the January-April period, our automotive industry exports surged by 6.5%, reaching $12.64 billion. Last month, we achieved the highest April exports to date."

"In April, exports of motor vehicles for the transportation of goods increased by 33%, and tow truck exports increased by 137%. We also saw exports surge of 44% to Germany, 68% to Poland, and 115% to Slovenia," he added.

Türkiye's overall exports rose 8.5% year-over-year to $20.9 billion last month, marking the second-highest April export figure in history.