Türkiye's domestically developed electric automaker, Togg has recently announced they have delivered 1,965 T10X vehicles during August alone, thus surpassing the total number of deliveries made during the three previous months, from May to July.

"We said there is more than what you see. We broke a record by bringing 1,965 T10Xs to our users in August. Thus, we have exceeded the total number of deliveries for 3 months in one month since we started delivery in May," Togg said in a written statement on its official social media account.

Mass production of the T10X was launched last October as the country's first electric vehicle was unveiled to the public during the opening ceremony in northwestern Bursa's Gemlik.

A consortium of five Turkish companies called the Automobile Initiative Group of Türkiye, or Togg, is manufacturing the vehicle in cooperation with the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

The brand aims to manufacture 1 million vehicles across the five segments by 2030.

Togg plans to begin exports in 2025, as the initial production will be prepared for the domestic market.