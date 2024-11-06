Türkiye's first homegrown electric vehicle maker Togg maintained the top spot in the domestic market with over 20,000 units sold in the first 10 months of the year, according to a report on Wednesday citing industry data.

Togg, a joint venture of five Turkish holding companies and a business union was founded in 2018 and began delivery of the first vehicles to buyers in spring last year.

Since then, the brand has seen a strong interest in the domestic market and abroad, with the first sales of its T10X model outside Türkiye expected in the upcoming period, starting from Germany.

From January through October, Togg sold 20,140 units, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Wednesday, based on data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD). Like this, the brand secured 31% of the market share, it said.

Total automotive sales in the country, including cars and light commercial vehicles were slightly down in the first 10 months of the year, dropping by 1.2% on an annual basis to 947,166 units, the data showed earlier this week.

In January-October, the automobile market slightly grew by 0.2% from the prior year to 750,935 units, while light commercial vehicles’ sales decreased by 6.3% to 196,231 units.

In the same period, the number of "fully electric" cars sold rose by 42.7% to 69,744 units. The share of fully electric cars in total sales, therefore, increased from 6.5% to 9.3% compared to the same period last year, and the share of hybrid cars increased from 10.7% to 16.9%.

When "fully electric," "extended-range electric" and "hybrid" vehicles are considered, it was seen that 26.2% of the total market consists of vehicles with electric motors.

Looking closely at the data, it was observed that Togg continued to dominate the domestic electric market, as it outstripped its closest competitor by 12,773 units with 20,140 units sold in the first 10 months of the year.

With the market share recorded at 31%, every one in three electric cars sold within this period carried the Togg logo.

When looking at the electric car market by brand, after Togg, Tesla was listed next with 7,367 units and BMW with 6,576 units in the January-October period.

When considered on a model basis, the sales ranking in the said period was as follows: Togg T10X, Tesla Model Y, KG Mobility Torres, BMW X1 and Mercedes EQB.

Besides the T10X SUV, the only model currently sold, Togg will manufacture four other models – a fastback, a C-hatchback, B-SUV, and B-MPV – by 2030.

Unveiled earlier this year, the fastback sedan, the T10F, is scheduled to go on sale in Türkiye next year and then in the European market, according to the company.

The company showcased recently the sedan model to the public during Türkiye's premier defense and technology event, Teknofest, which was organized in the southern province of Adana.

The company has already started working on the B-SUV model, which it named T8X. It could unveil it as soon as next year.

On the other hand, when evaluating only October sales, the ODMD data showed that the sales of electric vehicles declined by 9.4% compared to last year to 8,906 units.

On the other hand, looking at October, in the fully electric car market of 8,341 units, Togg came in first with 3,091 sales. BMW followed it with 557 sales, and Mini and KG Mobility (Ssangyong) came in third with 425 sales, respectively.

Togg, in the first year on the market, delivered around 20,000 units, bringing the count of its T10X model on Turkish roads with sales in the first 10 months of this year to about 40,000.