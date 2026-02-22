​​​​​​Türkiye's move to adopt flexible pricing in electric vehicle charging services is set to lower user costs, following regulatory changes approved by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

Under amendments to the Electric Vehicle Charging Service Regulation, operators will be allowed to introduce dynamic pricing models – aimed at encouraging consumption during off-peak hours – and improving infrastructure efficiency.

According to a recent report by Anadolu Agency (AA), the move is designed to boost competition in the EV charging market while ensuring more efficient use of existing grid capacity. A draft of the regulation had been announced on Dec. 9, 2025.

The updated framework requires operators to apply a single price for AC (slow) and DC (fast) charging units, simplifying tariff structures and making fees more transparent and comparable for users.

Accordingly, from July 1, 2026, all new DC charging units installed on highways and state roads will be required to integrate credit card payment systems, a step aimed at easing access and streamlining transactions, the report said.

The regulation also allows operators to offer discounts at specific hours or locations, enabling lower prices during periods of weak demand.

While a price cap is not currently on the agenda and market-based pricing remains the principle, authorities signaled that a ceiling could be considered if market stability or service continuity were threatened.

Dynamic pricing to support new investments

Berkan Bayram, head of the Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Association of Türkiye (TEHAD), said that flexible pricing would play a decisive role as EV adoption accelerates.

"If we can steer EV users away from peak hours and toward nighttime tariffs, monthly charging costs could fall by as much as 60%," Bayram said, adding that the current grid can handle today's vehicle fleet but may face strain during future peak demand periods.

He stressed that cost reductions will depend on consumer behavior and effective implementation across suitable locations nationwide.

Dynamic pricing is also expected to support new investments, according to Bayram, who noted that clearly defined regulatory frameworks tend to attract capital. Allowing operators to boost utilization during idle hours through discounts and campaigns would shorten payback periods and improve returns on investment.

Digital identity-based payment system needed

Bayram also addressed the mandatory credit card requirement, saying it may create additional costs for operators and users, although it offers greater traceability and security from a regulatory perspective.

He argued that a more advanced solution would be automatic vehicle recognition at charging points, enabling payments to be processed through a digital vehicle identity system.

"Once the vehicle is plugged in, it should be automatically identified and the payment processed via the vehicle's digital ID," he said.

"Türkiye could establish a universal cooperation platform between automakers and charging operators, positioning itself as one of the most innovative and user-friendly markets globally."