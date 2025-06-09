Parallel to the increase in electric vehicles (EVs) in Türkiye, the number of charging stations is approaching 12,000, with these stations concentrated in major cities and tourism regions, according to a report on Monday.

With its eco-friendly technology and role in reducing fossil fuel consumption, the global expansion of electric vehicles is accelerating the transformation of the fuel sector in Türkiye as well. The sales of electric vehicles have been rapidly increasing in Türkiye in recent years, contributing to sustainability goals such as curbing carbon emissions, improving air quality and enhancing energy efficiency.

With energy transformation policies, state incentives and car manufacturers boosting their model variety, the number of electric vehicles on Turkish roads has jumped significantly, and this development has led to the simultaneous growth of the charging infrastructure.

In the first five months of the year, electric vehicle sales reached 59,848 units, according to the recent data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD). The share of electric vehicles in total car sales during the same period was 15.2%.

As of May, the total number of electric vehicles in Türkiye is estimated to be approximately 248,000.

Charging station concentration

Looking at the distribution of electric vehicle charging stations across the country, the infrastructure is concentrated in major cities and regions with high tourism potential.

Cities with high populations, vehicle traffic and daily mobility, such as Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir, are among the centers where charging infrastructure is most widespread.

Similarly, coastal cities like Antalya, Muğla and Aydın, which experience a temporary population increase during the summer months, also have a dense network of charging stations.

According to data from the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK), the number of electric vehicle charging stations in Türkiye has reached 11,949.

Only at the start of April this figure reached around 11,000, pointing to a continuous momentum in charging network expansion.

Istanbul leads by a wide margin with 3,045 stations, the data revealed. It is followed by the capital Ankara with 1,322 stations, Antalya with 786, Bursa with 594 and Izmir with 537 stations.

While there is a concentration of stations in the western and Mediterranean cities, which are major tourist destinations, it is also observed that other regions are making progress.

At the same time, the total number of charging sockets serving electric vehicles across Türkiye has reached 29,496 by the end of April.

According to the data, 17,231 of these sockets are AC-model and 12,265 are DC.

An important factor in the formation of this infrastructure is the need to meet the charging requirements of EV users quickly. Investments aimed at addressing this need have also gained momentum.

Furthermore, the number of sockets with a charging capacity of 151 kWh or above, which can charge electric vehicle batteries to 80% in approximately half an hour, has also increased significantly.

As of April 2025, 4,941 out of the 29,496 charging sockets have high-speed charging points with 151 kW or above power.

This represents about 17% of the total charging points. In the first quarter of the year, nearly 900 charging points with 151 kW or above capacity were added to the infrastructure. Currently, in Türkiye, there is one charging socket for every 7-8 electric vehicles.

8th in the global EV sales market

Türkiye has become the world's eighth-largest market with 123,982 EV sales over the 12 months ending in April, according to the data from U.K.-based research group New AutoMotive.

At the same time, the country ranked seventh globally considering the sales in April alone, with some 11,173 units sold.

"China and the U.S. are the two largest markets for EVs, as they are for other fuel types," said a recent report by New AutoMotive.

"The main story is Turkey’s continued march ... overtaking Norway when measured over the past 12 months, with the potential to pull ahead of the Netherlands ... in the next few months," the report said.