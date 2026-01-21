Türkiye's homegrown electric vehicle manufacturer Togg aims to produce at least 60,000 vehicles this year, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

Togg closed 2025 with production of around 40,000 vehicles, Fuat Tosyalı, chairperson of the board, told private broadcaster Bloomberg HT.

That took the total number of Togg vehicles on Turkish roads to more than 100,000, Tosyalı said.

"Our target for 2026 is production of 60,000 units or more," he said.

Togg is currently manufacturing the T10X SUV and the T10F sedan at its factory in the northwestern province of Bursa.

The company sold more than 39,000 vehicles last year to become the country's top EV brand, leaving behind giants like Tesla and BYD.

Togg is backed by a consortium of major groups, including BMC, Zorlu Holding, Anadolu Group and Turkcell, along with the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

Mass production of the T10X commenced in 2022 before orders were launched in March 2023, with deliveries starting a month later.

Togg launched the T10F model in Türkiye in mid-September last year, shortly before it started sales in Germany to mark its official entry to the European market.

The company also plans to enter France and Italy in the coming period.

Besides the SUV and sedan, Togg will manufacture four other models – a C-hatchback, B-SUV and B-MPV.

Tosyalı said the third model, called T6, is planned for launch in 2027. Media reports said it would be a hatchback.

Annual production capacity at Togg's Bursa plant is expected to reach 100,000 vehicles by the end of 2027, Tosyalı said.

The capacity is aimed to reach 175,000 units once the plant reaches full capacity.

Togg aims to manufacture 1 million vehicles across the five segments by 2030.