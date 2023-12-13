The manufacturer of Türkiye’s first homegrown electric vehicle will start mass production of its sedan model in 2025, a senior official announced on Wednesday.

Togg is currently producing a fully electric C-segment SUV at its plant in the northwestern Bursa province. The brand launched the production of its T10X in October 2022 before it started deliveries this April.

There are more than 15,000 T10Xs on the roads across Türkiye, Industry and Technology Minister Fatih Kacır said on Wednesday. The figure is estimated to include cars delivered to ministries and other public institutions.

The figure is expected to reach about 20,000 by the end of the year, Kacır told the private broadcaster Haber Global.

Besides the SUV, Togg will manufacture four other models – a sedan, C-hatchback, B-SUV and B-MPV – by 2030.

The sedan will be officially unveiled by the end of 2024 and mass production will be launched in 2025, Kacır said.

That same year, Togg is expected to begin exports. The initial production is tailored for the domestic market.

“Togg will introduce the sedan model to the public at the end of 2024. As of 2025, Togg vehicles will be exported to Europe. Again, sedan vehicles will be produced in 2025,” said Kacır.

The current production capacity is said to reach 100,000 vehicles per year before increasing to 175,000 once Togg’s Bursa plant reaches full capacity.

The brand aims to manufacture 1 million vehicles across the five segments by 2030.

By the end of November, Togg delivered T10Xs to some 13,572 people. Deliveries peaked at 4,401 units last month.

The total figure exceeds Tesla’s Model Y deliveries, which reached 11,600 as of the end of November.

China’s electric vehicle giant BYD sold some 552 cars after it launched deliveries last month. Another Chinese EV carmaker, Skywell, has sold 2,541 vehicles in Türkiye so far this year.

The T10X is initially being sold with one engine type and two battery options. It features battery packs with 52.4 and 88.5 kilowatt-hour capacities, boasting ranges of 314 and 523 kilometers (195 and 325 miles).

The batteries can be recharged up to 80% from 20% in less than 28 minutes at fast-charging stations.