Türkiye is on the verge of another very active year in the automotive sector.

Apart from record-breaking exports in the first 10 months of the year, the domestic car market has also been busy, with sales topping 1 million units from January to October, up approximately 10% from the same period last year.

Citizens who are planning to buy a car are now closely following developments for 2026. Looking at prices, almost all of the new models are currently priced above the TL 1 million threshold (about $23,700).

Although car sales have increased compared with the same period last year, issues such as incentives and loan announcements can also affect prices.

In 2025, Türkiye’s automotive market saw significant movement in both new and used vehicles. With only the Fiat Egea remaining under TL 1 million, prospective buyers are watching the market with interest, a Sunday report by Turkish economy-focused portal Ekonomim said.

The report cited experts predicting that, in 2026, car prices will generally range between TL 1.2 million and TL 2 million.

In 2025, the used car supply increased, it further said. The reduction in demand pressure and issues such as scrap incentives are among the topics drawing attention for the 2026 automotive market.

Türkiye’s total passenger car and light commercial vehicle market grew by 10.2% in January-October 2025 compared with the same period last year, reaching 1,043,796 units. Passenger car sales rose 10.98% to 833,382 units, while the light commercial vehicle market grew 7.23% to 210,414 units.

Assessing the 2026 automotive market for Haber Global, Istanbul Motor Vehicle Dealers Association Chair Hayrettin Ertemel said: "Considering the main factors such as costs, exchange rates and taxes, it does not seem realistic to expect prices to fall. In the first 11 months of 2025, car prices increased by 15%-20%. On the other hand, since the price increases reflected on tags remained below inflation, it is possible to say that prices declined in real terms."

"If the parameters determining prices continue in a similar pattern, we may see a similar price trend in 2026. In other words, similar annual increases are likely," he was quoted as saying.

Automotive expert Erol Şahin, on the other hand, said that 2026 will be an uncertain year for the automotive sector, citing issues such as taxes and the growing share of electric vehicles.

"The share of electric vehicles has now risen to about 15%-16% of the automotive market. This directly affects vehicle prices," he opined.

He also suggested that vehicle loans are the most important factor for consumers in accessing cars, but that their amounts may not be sufficient to cover the full cost of vehicles.

"The cheapest cars now range between TL 1.2 million and TL 2 million. For these vehicles, you can only get a loan of about 20% of the price, with a 12-month term," he noted.

Predicting that the average price of the most affordable cars in 2026 will be around TL 1 million, Şahin added: "Cars still preserve their investment value. Consumers continue to view vehicles as an asset that can protect their savings. This will keep the market active."

"So we will again face a market above the 1-million level, but access to cars may become more difficult for consumers," he said.