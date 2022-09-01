Spain's huge Tomatina tomato fight returns

Thousands of revelers hurled some 130 tons of over-ripe tomatoes at each other on Wednesday in the eastern Spanish town of Bunol, as the “Tomatina” festival celebrated its 75th edition after a two-year lapse due to the pandemic.
A reveler plays in tomato pulp during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, Spain Aug. 31, 2022.
The tomato fight started at midday, when six trucks loaded with tomatoes drove through the main street, distributing the sappy projectiles for an hour while partygoers threw them and covered each other in red juice.
Revelers play in tomato pulp during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, Spain, Aug. 31, 2022.
