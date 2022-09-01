Daily Sabah logo

Spain's huge Tomatina tomato fight returns

by Reuters Sep 01, 2022 5:30 pm +03 +03:00

Thousands of revelers hurled some 130 tons of over-ripe tomatoes at each other on Wednesday in the eastern Spanish town of Bunol, as the “Tomatina” festival celebrated its 75th edition after a two-year lapse due to the pandemic.

A reveler plays in tomato pulp during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, Spain Aug. 31, 2022.

Reuters

Revelers play in tomato pulp during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, Spain, Aug. 31, 2022.

Reuters

The tomato fight started at midday, when six trucks loaded with tomatoes drove through the main street, distributing the sappy projectiles for an hour while partygoers threw them and covered each other in red juice.

Revelers play in tomato pulp during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, Spain, Aug. 31, 2022.

Reuters

Revelers play in tomato pulp during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, Spain, Aug. 31, 2022.

Reuters

The Tomatina is said to have originated from a spontaneous bust-up amongst villagers in 1945.

Revelers play in tomato pulp during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, Spain, Aug. 31, 2022.

Reuters

Revelers play in tomato pulp during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, Spain, Aug. 31, 2022.

Reuters

It was banned for a while during the 1950s at the height of General Francisco Franco’s dictatorship.

Revelers throw tomatoes during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, Spain, Aug. 31, 2022.

Reuters

A reveler lies in tomato pulp during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, Spain, Aug. 31, 2022.

Reuters

However, it survived to gain popularity across Spain in the 1980s and today draws large crowds of visitors from abroad as well as Spaniards.

Revelers play in tomato pulp during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, Spain, Aug. 31, 2022.

Reuters

Revelers play in tomato pulp during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, Spain, Aug. 31, 2022.

Reuters

Almost a decade ago, the organizers had to limit the capacity and started selling tickets, as the festival was too crowded.

Revelers play in tomato pulp during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, Spain, Aug. 31, 2022.

Reuters

A reveler washes the tomato pulp with water during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, Spain, Aug. 31, 2022.

Reuters

