Spain's huge Tomatina tomato fight returns

Thousands of revelers hurled some 130 tons of over-ripe tomatoes at each other on Wednesday in the eastern Spanish town of Bunol, as the “Tomatina” festival celebrated its 75th edition after a two-year lapse due to the pandemic.

A reveler plays in tomato pulp during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, Spain Aug. 31, 2022.

Reuters