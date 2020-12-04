BioNTech SE eased concerns Friday over the mass production of COVID-19 vaccines as the company said it’s on track to produce 50 million doses with partner company Pfizer Inc., Bloomberg reported.
According to a statement shared with the media outlet, BioNTech SE looks to raise its production capacity beyond 1.3 billion doses.
The vaccines made by U.S.-based Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech were tested on tens of thousands of people. And while that study isn’t complete, early results suggest that the vaccine is 95% effective at preventing mild to severe COVID-19 infections. The companies told regulators that of the first 170 infections detected in study volunteers, only eight were among people who had received the actual vaccine and the rest had gotten a dummy shot.
The companies also reported no serious side effects, although vaccine recipients may experience temporary pain and flu-like reactions immediately after injections.
But experts caution that a vaccine cleared for emergency use is still experimental and the final testing must be completed. Still to be determined is whether the Pfizer-BioNTech shots protect against people spreading the coronavirus without showing symptoms. Another question is how long the protection lasts.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.