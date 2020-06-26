Swedish clothing retailer Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) on Friday reported a second-quarter net loss of 4.99 billion kronor ($534 million) amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The net loss in the quarter – covering March to May – compared with a net profit of 4.5 billion kronor a year ago.
"At most around 80% of our stores were closed in the second quarter and in those markets where stores were open, demand was significantly subdued," chief executive, Helena Helmersson, said.
Quarterly sales plunged by 50% to 28.6 billion kronor, measured in local currencies. Sales – measured in local currencies – in top markets such as Germany fell 42% in the quarter, in the U.S. they fell 71%, while in China the drop was 28%, H&M said.
Online sales, however, increased by almost a third measured in local currencies. The group said 48 of its 51 online markets were open.
"It is clear that the rapid changes in customer behavior caused by the pandemic will further speed up the digitalization of fashion retail," Helmersson added.
Sales were down also in June. As of June 24, sales decreased by one quarter in local currencies year-on-year. The company said 350 stores were still closed.
H&M said it operated 5,058 stores worldwide in 74 markets, including franchises, at the end of May 31.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.