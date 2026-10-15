The Developing-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) and Al-Hidayah Group discussed plans for a digital platform aimed at expanding cross-border trade, investment and financial inclusion among member states during talks in Istanbul, the organization said.

D-8 Secretary-General Sohail Mahmood met with an Al-Hidayah Group delegation led by its chairman and former D-8 chief, Ku Jaafar Ku Shaari, to review progress under a cooperation agreement signed in July 2023.

The proposed platform seeks to improve market access for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), facilitate investment and support economic growth and poverty reduction across D-8 economies.

Mahmood emphasized the importance of commercially viable, inclusive initiatives that encourage private-sector participation and digital transformation.

Both sides agreed to continue consultations with relevant institutions to explore ways to advance the initiative in line with member states' priorities and regulations.