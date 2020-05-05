Acceptance tests for Turkish defense giant ASELSAN's new electro-optical reconnaissance and surveillance system for naval platforms, named SeaEye-AHTAPOT, were completed.

The new system was created for the Turkish Naval Forces' electro-optical director requirements, according to the information received by Anadolu Agency (AA).

Currently, the army uses ASELSAN's ASELFLIR-300D system, and the new director project started in 2015. Deliveries of the new system will be completed by 2025.

It is expected to be used by friend and ally countries of Turkey in the coming years.

SeaEye-AHTAPOT, which was equipped with a laser pointer, can track multiple targets.

The system has a high-performance thermal imager, high-performance day TV and spotter camera, eye-safe laser range finder, optional laser designator, low failure rate and high survivability, according to ASELSAN's website.

The first two prototypes of the system were already integrated on two of the Turkish naval vessels which were introduced to the inventory as part of the country’s national warship program MİLGEM. The MİLGEM project was initiated in 2000 to locally design and build a fleet of multipurpose corvettes and frigates that will replace older ships.

The SeaEye-AHTAPOT system will be used on all MİLGEM vessels, including the TCG Burgazada and TCG Kınalıada, Ada (island) class corvettes, along with TCG Anadolu, the Turkish navy’s flagship-to-be landing helicopter dock (LHD) type amphibious assault ship.