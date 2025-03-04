The Bayraktar Akıncı drone, one of Türkiye's prominent uncrewed combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs), completed its first flight recently equipped with Turkish defense giant Aselsan's Murad AESA radar, its developer Baykar announced.

"With the successful completion of the first flight of Bayraktar Akıncı UCAV with Aselsan Murad AESA radar, another groundbreaking success has been achieved in our defense industry," said the head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), Haluk Görgün, on X on the weekend.

"Now our UAVs have sharper eyes, superior mission capability in all conditions, and game-changing capabilities in the field," he added.

Baykar's Akıncı UCAV is one of the biggest high-altitude long-endurance UCAVs in the world and the first of three units of Akıncıs to enter service in 2021.

It can do operations that are otherwise done by fighter jets. It carries electronic support systems, dual satellite communication systems, air-to-air radar, collision avoidance radar and synthetic aperture radar, according to Baykar.

It can also be used in air-to-ground and air-to-air attack missions as well.

To counter the rapidly changing and evolving target set of the warfare environment, today's combat aircraft are equipped with radar and AESA technology.

The Murad 100-A radar has been developed as a state-of-the-art multifunctional fire control radar with agile electronic beam steering capability and simultaneous air-to-air/air-ground engagement capabilities thanks to its AESA architecture.

Considering the growing role of uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the battlefield, the Murad 100-A radar, which can be integrated into both fighter jet aircraft and UAVs, is indispensable for all aircraft to ensure operational superiority in air warfare.