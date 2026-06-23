Chinese technology and e-commerce giant Alibaba Group has sued the U.S. Department of Defense over its designation as a "Chinese military company," according to a court filing made public on Tuesday, escalating a dispute between one of China's largest firms and Washington.
"The determinations have no basis in fact or law," Alibaba said in its lawsuit.
"Alibaba is governed by an independent board, none of whom has any military affiliation."
"Its products and services are built for retail, logistics, and enterprise information technology-not weapons, defense, or intelligence," the company said.
The U.S. Department of Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The United States in June added Alibaba, internet search provider Baidu, and automakers BYD and NIO to a list of companies it believes are aiding Beijing's military.