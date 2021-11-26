Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2021

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

World's biggest Motorcycle Trade Show EICMA 2021 opens doors

by agencies Nov 26, 2021 9:32 am +03 +03:00

The 78th edition of the International Bicycle and Motorcycle exhibition opened its doors on Nov. 23, 2021 in Milan, showing what's next in the world of two wheels.

A man walks past a Benelli BN125 motorbike on display on the Benelli stand at EICMA, Nov. 23, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

EICMA (Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori) is an international cycle, motorcycle and accessories show, featuring world premieres, new concepts and technical developments in the industry of two wheels.

A general view of the stand of the Italian company VR Equipment during the 78th edition of EICMA at Fiera Milano Rho in Milan, Italy, Nov. 23, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Motorcycle helmets manufactured by Italian DMD are displayed at the 78th edition of EICMA, Nov. 23, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Models pose behind a colorful arrangement of scooters during EICMA, Nov. 23, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A general view of the stand of the Italian motorcycle manufacturer Vespa Piaggio during the 78th edition of EICMA, Nov. 23, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Motorcycle helmets manufactured by Chinese-Spanish manufacturer LS2 are displayed at the 78th edition of EICMA, Nov. 23, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Electric bicycles are displayed at the stand of the Italian motorcycle manufacturer MV Agusta during the 78th edition of EICMA, Nov. 23, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Fairgoers visit the stand of the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Yamaha during the 78th edition of EICMA, Nov. 23, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A general view of the stand of the Taiwanese motorcycle manufacturer Kymco at EICMA, Nov. 23, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Fairgoers visit the stand of the Italian motorcycle manufacturer Fantic Motor Caballero during the 78th edition of EICMA, Nov. 23, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Fairgoers visit the stand of the Italian motorcycle manufacturer Fantic during the 78th EICMA, Nov. 23, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Fairgoers visit the stand of the British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph during EICMA, Nov. 23, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A man films with his mobile phone a Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello on display at EICMA, Nov. 23, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A model presents a Yamaha XSR900 motorbike on display at EICMA, Nov. 23, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Visitors look at models of Piaggio 1 electric scooters on display at EICMA, Nov. 23, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi celebrates at the EICMA motorcycle fair after his retirement Milan, Italy, Nov. 25, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Visitors look at technical parts at the Givi stand at EICMA, Nov. 23, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A general view of the stand of the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Kawasaki at EICMA, Nov. 23, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Fairgoers use mobile phones to take pictures of Dennis Foggia's, Takaaki Nakagami's and Marc Marquez's official motorcycles, displayed at the stand of Japanese manufacturer Honda, during the 78th edition of EICMA, Nov. 23, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Team Aprilia Spanish Grand Prix motorcycle racer Aleix Espargaro (L) and Team Aprilia Italian Grand Prix motorcycle racer Lorenzo Savadori pose for pictures on electric Piaggio 1 models at EICMA.

(AFP Photo)

A man takes a photo of a model presenting an MV Agusta motorcycle at EICMA, Nov. 23, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Cross motorcycles are displayed at the stand of Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Honda at the EICMA exhibition, Nov. 23, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A model presents a Ducati Panigale of Team Go Eleven at EICMA, Nov. 23, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A model poses by motorcycles and motorbikes on display on the NIU stand at EICMA, Nov. 23, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A man takes a photo of a MV Agusta motorcycle at EICMA, Nov. 23, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Models present the new S04 electric Nanocar by Silence on display at EICMA, Nov. 23, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.