World's biggest Motorcycle Trade Show EICMA 2021 opens doors

EICMA (Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori) is an international cycle, motorcycle and accessories show, featuring world premieres, new concepts and technical developments in the industry of two wheels.
A general view of the stand of the Italian company VR Equipment during the 78th edition of EICMA at Fiera Milano Rho in Milan, Italy, Nov. 23, 2021.
MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi celebrates at the EICMA motorcycle fair after his retirement Milan, Italy, Nov. 25, 2021.
