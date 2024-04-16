Argentina has acquired 24 F-16 fighter jets for its air force from Denmark, President Javier Milei and Defense Minister Luis Petri said in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

Initially, Milei was also due to take part in signing the contract but canceled his trip to Copenhagen due to agenda issues.

"From today, Argentines, we once again have forces from heaven to protect us," Petri said in a social media post.

The purchase of the aircraft, originally from the U.S., ratifies the government's decision to promote investment to strengthen the country's military capabilities, a government statement said.

It said the agreement also included the delivery of four flight simulators, eight engines and spare parts for the aircraft for five years.