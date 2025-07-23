Turkish defense and technology giant Aselsan showcased its latest products at the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 on Tuesday.

Aselsan showcased the Göksur VLS Vertical Launch Air Defense System, the Deringöz 100L/300 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle and the Cenk 350-N 4D Multi-Function Radar at the event.

To bolster close-range surface defense, the firm introduced the Göksur VLS, an advanced missile system capable of countering low-flying threats such as sea-skimming cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and fast fighter aircraft.

Featuring AI-powered fire control, Göksur can simultaneously detect and engage multiple targets under demanding operational conditions.

Deringöz is an autonomous vehicle engineered for extended missions in complex maritime environments. The system supports exploration, surveillance, mine countermeasures and protective functions with autonomous navigation and long-endurance capability.

For surveillance and target tracking, Aselsan launched the CENK 4D 2-Axis AESA Multifunctional Radar, a key component of naval situational awareness.

Its fixed, electronically scanned panels enable real-time tracking of hundreds of air and surface targets, even in rough sea states and adverse weather conditions.

The radar system also incorporates the IDENTIFFY SSR-850 IFF, a secondary surveillance tool that enhances target identification through high-performance electronic beam steering. This integration ensures accurate and reliable classification of friendly and unknown units during operations.

Aselsan also signed several international cooperation agreements at the event.

The firm signed a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) with South Africa’s Pamodzi Group, European defense firm Excalibur, the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense Procurement Administration and Turkish conglomerate Miras Holding.

Additionally, Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Vugar Mustafayev granted Aselsan an operating license.

The 17th edition of the six-day defense fair IDEF, starting on Tuesday, is being held simultaneously at the Istanbul Fair Center, Atatürk Airport, Wow Hotel and Ataköy Marina.

The event, organized by KFA Fairs with support from the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation.