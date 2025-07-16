Türkiye's largest metropolis, Istanbul, gears up to host one of the largest global defense events, the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF), which is due to kick off next week.

The six-day event starting July 22 will be organized under the auspices of the Presidency in coordination with the National Defense Ministry, the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation.

The 17th edition of the fair will be held simultaneously at the Istanbul Expo Center, Atatürk Airport, Wow Hotel and the Ataköy Marina.

IDEF 2025 is an internationally acclaimed event showcasing the latest technological advancements and products in the defense industry. Bringing together leading figures in the defense sector, IDEF serves as a platform for discovering future defense technologies and fostering strategic partnerships.

The exhibition is expected to showcase various products from armored combat vehicles, tactical armored vehicles, unmanned ground, air and sea vehicles, weapon systems, rockets, long-range anti-tank missile systems, infantry weapons, military simulators, electronic warfare solutions, power groups, to explosive ordnance disposal equipment.

The fair is expected to draw a huge number of people, with many signing ceremonies.

Numerous Turkish companies are also set to display their latest products and technologies at the event, including motors, drones, ammunition and communication devices.

The previous edition of the fair was held in July 2023 in Istanbul.

"Under the auspices of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, IDEF 2025, being held for the 17th time this year with the aim of finding new markets, grasping business opportunities and establishing business partnerships for the main industry and SMEs operating in the fields of military, civilian, defense, aerospace, cybersecurity and space, we aim to break a historical record with the number of visitors, the number of delegations, the number of exhibitors and the number of signing ceremonies to be held, and to combine our experience and achievements with our new concept," said SSB head, Haluk Görgün.

"As worthy of its name, we expect the IDEF 2025 International Defense Industry Fair to be a fair where its international quality will reach its peak," he added.

In a statement provided on the IDEF 2025 website, Görgün recalled that the previous exhibition in 2023 hosted some 94,198 visitors from 107 countries, thus demonstrating its position among similar organizations around the world.