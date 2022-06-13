Turkey’s naval platforms, which are essential for the security of the seas surrounding the country, also known as the “Blue Homeland,” will benefit from enhanced surveillance with new domestically developed electro-optical systems.

The local defense giant Aselsan has been developing such electro-optical systems with superior capabilities through studies on the design and production of thermal systems, laser rangefinders, laser pointers, laser warning systems, day vision cameras and night vision devices with image intensifiers.

Until very recently, the need for marine electro-optical systems was met by adapting the solutions developed for land and air platforms to marine vehicles. However, this resulted in limited performance of the systems at sea.

Moreover, due to the limited number of manufacturers in the world in this field, high costs and long delivery times were encountered in the procurement of the needed systems, where the Turkish defense giant entered the game.

The company has initially started working to create a Denizgözü product family in the field of electro-optical systems in 2014.

Developed with domestic capabilities in a short time, high-performance electro-optical products such as Ahtapot, Kırlangıç, Orfoz and Martı began to serve in different types of marine vehicles, from boats to Turkey's flag-ship-to-be, the Anadolu.

The systems currently used in six large ships, approximately 50 boats and unmanned sea vehicles are utilized for port defense purposes.

Meanwhile, Aselsan has started to create solutions for submarines as well, following the ones developed for above-water elements.

As a result of the studies, the company developed a product family to cover submarine, surface and coastal surveillance needs. As of 2022, it has reached the point where maximum benefit is being obtained from the research and development (R&D) and technology development studies carried out in this field.

AUSVs next

The defense giant has now started to focus on solutions that will meet the needs of armored unmanned surface vessel (AUSV).

With the rapid development in armed and unarmed unmanned naval vehicles, electro-optical systems are needed that can serve in these vehicles.

Four consortiums are working in Turkey for reconnaissance-surveillance and unmanned naval vehicles that can engage enemy elements.

Aselsan, which offers the Denizgözü-Swallow electro-optical reconnaissance and surveillance system for AUSVs, plans to introduce the marine type of CATS in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) used abroad to the country with its self-sourced R&D project.