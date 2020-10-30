The Defense Port Turkey-South Asia fair, which was held online from Oct. 26-28, brought together Turkish companies with the military officials of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

Bangladeshi Navy Commander Mahbub-ul Islam, during the events, said they are interested in a landing helicopter dock (LHD) and patrol boats manufactured by Turkish companies.

"We are pleased to work with ASELSAN, Havelsan and Roketsan. Havelsan's command control center is also very successful," he said, referring to leading Turkish defense industry companies.

It was reported that officials of the Afghanistan Ministry of Defense also showed keen interest in Meteksan Defense's Retinar radar and Alfa Elektro Metal's products during the meetings.

Military officials from Sri Lanka also said that they are following developments in the Turkish defense industry closely and see Turkey as an important partner in the land systems products.