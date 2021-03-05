Blue Train: The ultimate 48-hour luxury trip through South Africa

Forty-eight hours to stop thinking about anything, to let yourself be pampered, to play princes and princesses. The Blue Train, the ultimate luxury travel train experience, crosses South Africa for more than 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) from Cape Town, its southern tip, to one of its three capitals, Pretoria, through fields and slums, urban centers and dream landscapes.

Passengers in the observation car of the Blue Train look on as the train rumbles past a township outside Cape Town, on Feb. 25, 2021.

AFP Photo