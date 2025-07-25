Officials from Azerbaijani defense firms participating in the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 praised Türkiye’s defense sector and its strong relations with Azerbaijani companies, highlighting the distinct approach Turkish suppliers take toward their neighbor.

ITX-Motors Group Defense Director Zafer Çetinkaya said no matter what product they purchase, they ultimately find value for money in Türkiye.

"Of course, due to the close proximity between the two countries, Turkish suppliers approach Azerbaijan differently and provide greater convenience," he told Anadolu Agency (AA) at Azerbaijan's national pavilion at IDEF.

Çetinkaya also stressed that Türkiye has come a long way in both the automotive and defense industries since the 1970s.

He noted that ITX has been working on armored vehicles for about two years, with one vehicle undergoing government testing in Azerbaijan for a month.

"And we've finally successfully completed the tests ourselves. We're ready to put it into service with the armed forces by the end of the year," he added.

Çetinkaya also remarked that this year's IDEF was the most active in the past three or four years and that participation was quite high.

Presence of Turkish companies

Synapline CEO Bekir Guliyev shared that his company was exhibiting a newly developed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). "This UAV is autonomous, and its unique feature is that it can fly in GPS-free environments. We have a lot of support from Türkiye. The presence of companies like Baykar motivates us."

It was Synapline's first time participating in IDEF, which Guliyev said featured a wide array of Turkish companies across multiple sectors.

'Brother next to brother'

Bahruz Baghirov, engineering representative for RD Smart, said they anticipate collaborating with Turkish firms in the near future. "Brother next to brother – this gives us both strength and inspiration."

He noted that RD Smart is participating in the fair with five drones, including three kamikaze models.

Mehdi Mehdiyev, USH Group's chief commercial officer, praised the IDEF's high level organization and noted this year's strong turnout.

"By participating as a brother country, we are both greeting our brother country and also want to showcase our own products here," Mehdiyev said.

"The Turan-1 we brought here is a 7.62x39 caliber platform, designed entirely by us in collaboration with the special operations unit. It was developed based on their requests and has presented a very good solution in the region, both in terms of exclusivity, sustainability, and reliability. We also have products for the 5.56 platform," he added.

Azerbaijani firms used IDEF 2025 to showcase their leading defense, aviation and aerospace technologies.

Held across multiple venues, the six-day exhibition opened Tuesday.

This year's fair hosts ministers, chiefs of staff, commanders and top representatives from 103 countries, with 44 countries operating their own pavilions. Over 900 domestic and 400 international defense companies are taking part.