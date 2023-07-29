Azerbaijan’s Su-25 fighter jet modernized by Türkiye’s aerospace and defense company has successfully passed its first tests, the country’s Defense Ministry said Saturday.

“The process of modernization of the Azerbaijan Army’s weapons and equipment is being carried out by the application of the latest technologies,” Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“According to plan, the Su-25 attack aircraft sent to Türkiye was brought back to Azerbaijan after modernization work by Turkish Aerospace Industries,” the statement noted.

The ministry announced that the vehicle successfully conducted its test flights: “It was modernized under the Lachin project and added to the inventory of the Azerbaijani military pilots.”

“Tests of the newly installed Turkish-made smart bombs and missiles on the aircraft have been completed, and the work done in general has been positively evaluated by military experts,” it underlined.

At this week’s International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) in Istanbul, Türkiye, a contract was signed between the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry and TAI to modernize the Azerbaijani Su-25s.