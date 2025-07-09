Bangladesh’s army chief on Tuesday called for close defense sector cooperation with Türkiye during a visit by the head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), Haluk Görgün, to the South Asian country.

Görgün met with Bangladesh interim leader Muhammad Yunus and top military officials to further foster bilateral ties and defense cooperation.

The SSB head and his team called on Yunus at the State Guest House in the capital, Dhaka, and discussed issues of mutual interest, said a statement from Yunus' office.

Earlier, Görgün met Bangladesh military chief Gen. Waker-Uz-Zaman as well as Bangladesh Navy chief Adm. Mohammad Nazmul Hassan.

During the meeting with the army chief, the two sides discussed strengthening existing defense cooperation between the two countries.

Görgün assured "cooperation and support" for defense industry development in Bangladesh, according to a statement by Zaman’s office.

The army chief expressed his desire to produce "various modern military equipment and develop defense technologies in Bangladesh in close cooperation with Türkiye," the statement said.

During the meeting with the naval head, the two sides addressed mutual experience-sharing in naval platforms, modern combat systems and defense technologies, according to a statement on Facebook by the Turkish Embassy in Bangladesh.

Constructive consultations were held on advancing cooperation to enhance regional maritime security, said the statement, adding that the "bridges of friendship stretching from the (Turkish) Blue Homeland to the Bay of Bengal are being further strengthened through visionary partnerships in the defense industry."

Görgün observed Türkiye’s "indigenous defense systems actively used by Bangladeshi authorities on-site," during his visit to the facility where TB2s are deployed, according to a statement on X.

The Turkish team "received valuable first-hand feedback from the users," he said.

"The high recognition earned by Türkiye’s defense industry on the international stage reflects the strength of our engineering, reliability, and proven performance in the field."

Türkiye, with a significant focus "not only on exports but also on post-sales support and sustainable performance," is "steadily positioning" itself among the "most respected players in the global defense industry," he added.