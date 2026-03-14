Türkiye’s drone maker Baykar on Saturday introduced its new K2 loitering munition in a promotional video accompanied by “Waltz No. 2,” highlighting the drone’s artificial intelligence-based flight and targeting capabilities.

The K2 is capable of autonomous swarm flight and uses AI vision for navigation, targeting and engagement, it said.

It has a range of more than 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles), carries a 200-kilogram (440-pound) warhead, and has a maximum takeoff weight of 800 kilograms.

The drone can take off from short or unprepared strips and is designed to be reused for multiple deployments.

Baykar's K2 Kamikaze drone is seen during an autonomous test flight in Istanbul, Türkiye, in this screen grab from a promotional video. (DHA Photo)

Baykar is one of Türkiye's leading drone manufacturers and has exported UAVs to multiple countries. Its existing platforms include the tactical Bayraktar TB2, the high-altitude Bayraktar.

Akıncı, the ship-capable Bayraktar TB3, and the jet-powered Bayraktar Kızılelma.

In the promotional video, the drone is seen taking off, flying in formation and performing coordinated maneuvers, with the famous waltz composed by Dmitri Shostakovich playing in the background.

Waltz No. 2 is an iconic, hauntingly nostalgic piece known for its "dark cabaret" style, combining cheerful cabaret vibes with undertones of melancholy and dark, dramatic harmonies, written by the Soviet composer and pianist Dmitri Shostakovich in 1938.