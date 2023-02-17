Turkish drone magnate Baykar’s Bayraktar TB2 and Akıncı unmanned aerial vehicles (UCVs) have conducted a total of 1,551 hours and 53 minutes of flight over the earthquake zone in Türkiye’s southeast since massive quakes hit the region on Feb. 6.

The 7.7 and 7.6 quakes with epicenters in Kahramanmaraş’s Pazarcık and Elbistan have affected 10 provinces nearby while leaving at least 38,044 people dead, according to official figures.

The related statement about the UAVs was made on Baykar’s Twitter account.

“Since the first day of the earthquake, 9 Bayraktar #AKINCI and 37 #BayraktarTB2 have performed a total of 1,551 hours and 53 minutes of mission flight in disaster areas. Our national UAVs are currently continuing their mission flights in the region. We exist for our nation, we stand by our nation,” the statement read.

The drones have been instrumental in providing continuous updates and data to the crisis response team for damage detection, search and rescue support, along with coordination activities.

In addition, three Bayraktar TB2 UAVs equipped with the Baykar Rapid Mapping Pod have started capturing high-resolution aerial images for damage assessment in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, Baykar has been providing both financial support and humanitarian aid from the first day of the catastrophic quakes.

The amount of financial support that the company donated to the region reached TL 2 billion ($106.01 billion) from Feb. 6 to Feb. 15, apart from their humanitarian aid support.

The company has been establishing foodbanks in three different spots, two in Hatay and one in Kahramanmaraş, which will provide food for a total of 13,500 people in a day.

Baykar has also initiated a support program to establish container houses for earthquake victims.

Selçuk Bayraktar, the chief technology officer (CTO) of Baykar, had announced earlier that in collaboration with the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), his company will donate 1,000 homes to provide permanent shelter for those in need.

The company is also launching the Baykar Container City, which will provide safe and comfortable homes for 2,000 people in the region, as part of efforts to further support the critical need for shelter amid freezing temperatures, he added.