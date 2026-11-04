Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar has successfully tested its Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) with Skydagger first-person view (FPV) kamikaze drones, demonstrating its ability to deploy and coordinate precision strikes using smaller airborne systems.

According to a statement from Baykar, the latest trial forms part of ongoing efforts to equip the domestically developed Bayraktar TB2 with advanced capabilities tailored to evolving battlefield requirements.

During the test, the Bayraktar TB2 took off from the Keşan Flight Training and Test Center carrying 16 Skydagger FPV kamikaze drones before proceeding to the designated testing area.

Once over the test range, the aircraft released two FPV drones, which were remotely operated through a communications link established via the Bayraktar TB2.

The drones, controlled by operators on the ground, successfully struck their designated targets with precision, demonstrating the platform's ability to serve as an airborne launch and communications hub for smaller strike drones.

Footage released from the test showed the FPV drones approaching and hitting their targets.

The successful trial highlights Baykar's efforts to expand the Bayraktar TB2's operational flexibility by integrating emerging unmanned technologies into its existing combat platforms.

Baykar maintains global export leadership

Baykar has continued to strengthen its position in the global unmanned aerial vehicle market, maintaining its status as the world's largest drone exporter in 2025, according to the company.

The Turkish defense manufacturer, which has financed its projects entirely through its own resources since its establishment, reported record exports of $2.2 billion in 2025, extending its leadership in the global combat drone market for a third consecutive year.

With exports accounting for approximately 90% of its revenue in recent years, Baykar has emerged as a major contributor to Türkiye's high-tech exports.

The company ranked among Türkiye's 10 largest exporters across all industries in 2023, 2024 and 2025, receiving the Export Champions Award in each of those years.

According to data from Türkiye's Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) and the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM), Baykar also led the country's defense and aerospace exports for four consecutive years from 2021 through 2024.

The company accounted for approximately one-third of Türkiye's defense and aerospace exports in 2023 and one-quarter in 2024, reinforcing the country's position in the international combat drone market.

Baykar has signed export agreements with 36 countries for the Bayraktar TB2 and 16 countries for its more advanced Bayraktar AKINCI unmanned combat aircraft, bringing its total number of export partners to 39 countries.