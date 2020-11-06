The Turkish Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) on Friday conducted a successful test-fire using domestically made ammunition with the leading defense firm ASELSAN-developed Common Aperture Targeting System (CATS).

Baykar, the company that developed the armed drone, said in a statement on Twitter that, “BayraktarTB2 UACV successfully carried out the first test shot with the electro-optic reconnaissance, surveillance and targeting system CATS developed by ASELSAN.”

The company also shared a video showing the tests carried out at the Baykar Flight and Training Center in northwestern Turkey’s Tekirdağ province.

The Bayraktar TB2 was equipped with mini smart ammunition (MAM-L) developed by the leading defense company Roketsan during the test. As part of the test flights, CATS' high-speed target locking and tracking capabilities were tested. The MAM-L hit the target with pin-point accuracy at high altitude and distance with laser marking made by CATS.

CATS is a high-performance electro-optical reconnaissance, surveillance and targeting system designed for fixed-wing and rotary-wing airborne platforms, including unmanned air systems (UASs), helicopters and aircraft.