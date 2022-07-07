Holy journey: Muslims flock to Mecca for hajj

Thousands of pilgrims started arriving in the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia on Friday, among some 1 million Muslims expected to attend the 2022 hajj pilgrimage season after two years of major disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual hajj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, July 6, 2022.

Reuters