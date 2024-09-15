Türkiye's new unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), Bayraktar TB3, tailored for the country's first aircraft carrier is expected to start its trials from the carrier "soon," Baykar’s chairperson of the board and CTO Selçuk Bayraktar said on Sunday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) in the central province of Aksaray during the Teknofest 2024 "Rocket Competition," organized by Roketsan, Bayraktar touched upon organizations of the competitions under Teknofest umbrella, saying they would continue in 11 different provinces this year.

He also recalled that this year's main Teknofest event would be held in the southern province of Adana between Oct. 2 and Oct. 6, calling on all interested to join the country's largest technology and aviation event.

Bayraktar, who stated that Türkiye's defense products are drawing attention, further said, "Our work on Bayraktar TB3 is currently ongoing. We have started the production of Türkiye's first unmanned combat aircraft Bayraktar Kızılelma, and our work to accelerate the production phase continues."

"The prototype version of Bayraktar TB3 is preparing for its first flight. Hopefully, Bayraktar TB3 will soon begin its trials at TCG Anadolu," he added.

TCG Anadolu is Türkiye's first multi-purpose LHD class amphibious assault and warship, commissioned last year.

Bayraktar earlier hinted its newest drone would likely take off from TCG Anadolu within 2024.

Earlier this year Bayraktar TB3 completed its first ski-jump test from a land-based platform and most recently, just a couple of days ago the company shared a video that depicts it completing its sixth such test.

TB3, recognized for its foldable wings, made its maiden flight in late October last year, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye.

Baykar is Türkiye's top defense exporter, constituting nearly one-third of the sector's record $5.5 billion worth of sales last year.