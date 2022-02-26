Germany has approved the delivery of 400 German-made anti-tank weapons to Ukraine, government sources tell Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa) Saturday, in a reversal of its ban on sending lethal weapons to the conflict zone.

This marks a major shift in Berlin's policy after facing criticism for refusing to send weapons to Kyiv, unlike other Western allies.

Germany has a long-standing policy of not exporting weapons to war zones, rooted partly in its bloody 20th-century history and resulting pacifism. Countries aiming to onpass German weapons exports need to apply for approval in Berlin first.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly referred to this policy in recent weeks when refusing to deliver lethal weapons to Ukraine.

The country has had severe issues in their army with equipment failing and right-extremists in their ranks. Due to these and the situation in Ukraine, several members of Germany's defense establishment called for greater spending on military equipment.

The chairperson of the Bundeswehr association, Andre Wüstner, demanded an immediate program to spend more on equipment for the troops. "We have massive problems in the area of ammunition, vehicles, ships, aircraft, spare parts," he told broadcaster ZDF on Saturday.

He said politicians had to "finally wake up," not only in terms of their Russia policy but also regarding the deployment of the Bundeswehr.

His comments came on the third day of Moscow's invasion of its neighbor, as criticism of Berlin's stance on Russia and refusal to send weapons to Ukraine grows louder.

Stephan Mayer, the new head of the Bavarian conservative party the Christian Social Union (CSU), also demanded a substantial increase in the defense budget, in comments to ZDF, adding that Germany needed to work toward achieving the 2% target by 2023.

NATO members have set a goal to spend 2% of the gross domestic product (GDP) on defense by 2024. Germany's spending recently reached 1.55% and has been a point of contention with its allies in the past.

Mayer said there were reports that the Bundeswehr lacked elementary items such as warm underwear, adding that this should be "an alarm signal for German politics."

Their calls came after army inspector Alfons Mais said the Bundeswehr was at its limits in terms of capabilities and equipment, speaking to ZDF on Thursday. Referring to Kyiv's call for German weapons and equipment, Wüstner said, "We cannot supply what we do not have ourselves."