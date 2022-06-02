Platinum Jubilee: Celebrating Queen Elizabeth's 70-year rule

Britain is enjoying a four-day holiday weekend to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee marking the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on Feb. 6, 1952
Members of the Household Division take part in the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, as a part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, in London, Britain June 2, 2022.
This combination of pictures created on June 2, 2022, shows (Top) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (2nd L), accompanied by Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (C), Prince Charles (3rd L), Princess Anne (C), Queen mother Elizabeth (3rd R) and Princess Margaret appearing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, on her Coronation day, on June 2, 1953 in London; and (Down) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (C) standing with from left, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge , Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, to watch a special flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony following the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, in London, Britain, June 2, 2022.
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge (R), Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, with Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte ride in a carriage during the Trooping the Color in London, Britain June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (R) stands with Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (L), and Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales to watch a special flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony following the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, in London, Britain, June 2, 2022.
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (R) stand with their children Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, and Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, to watch a special flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony following the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, in London on June 2, 2022.
Fighter jets from Britain's Royal Air Force (RAF) fly in formation to form the number 70 during a special flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony following the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, in London, Britain, June 2, 2022.
