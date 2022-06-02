Daily Sabah logo

Platinum Jubilee: Celebrating Queen Elizabeth's 70-year rule

by Agencies Jun 02, 2022 8:42 pm +03 +03:00

Britain is enjoying a four-day holiday weekend to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee marking the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on Feb. 6, 1952

Members of the Household Division take part in the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, as a part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, in London, Britain June 2, 2022.

Pool via Reuters

This combination of pictures created on June 2, 2022, shows (Top) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (2nd L), accompanied by Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (C), Prince Charles (3rd L), Princess Anne (C), Queen mother Elizabeth (3rd R) and Princess Margaret appearing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, on her Coronation day, on June 2, 1953 in London; and (Down) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (C) standing with from left, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge , Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, to watch a special flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony following the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, in London, Britain, June 2, 2022.

AFP

Guards begin to take up position on The Mall as a motorcade passes during the Trooping the Colour parade in celebration of Britain's Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, in London, Britain June 2, 2022.

Reuters

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge (R), Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, with Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte ride in a carriage during the Trooping the Color in London, Britain June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service.

Pool via AP

Crowds fill the Mall as they wait for the Red Arrows to perfom a flypast after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London, Britain, June 2, 2022.

Sgt. Jimmy Wise, Ministry of Defence via AP

Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, travel in a horse-drawn carriage during the Trooping the Colour parade in celebration of Britain's Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, in London, Britain June 2, 2022.

Pool via Reuters

Britain's Princess Charlotte looks on while riding in a horse-drawn carriage during the Trooping the Colour parade in celebration of Britain's Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, in London, Britain, June 2, 2022.

Reuters

TOPSHOT - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II stands to watch a special flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony following the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, in London, Britain, June 2, 2022.

AFP

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (R) stands with Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (L), and Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales to watch a special flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony following the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, in London, Britain, June 2, 2022.

AFP

The 124 Gun Salute at the Tower of London takes place as part of the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, for Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, in London, Britain, June 2, 2022.

AFP

Prince Charles, from left, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, Britain, June 2, 2022.

Pool via AP

The 82 Gun Salute takes place in Hyde Park as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations in London, Britain, June 2, 2022.

AFP

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (R) stand with their children Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, and Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, to watch a special flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony following the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, in London on June 2, 2022.

AFP

Crowds watch as Queen Elizabeth makes an appearance in the balcony of Buckingham Palace, to watch the special flypast by Britain's RAF (Royal Air Force) following the Trooping the Colour parade, as a part of her platinum jubilee celebrations, in London, Britain June 2, 2022.

Pool via Reuters

Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, in her role as Colonel of the Blues and Royals, takes part in the Trooping the Color parade, in London, Britain, June 2, 2022.

Pool via AP

Members of the Household Division Foot Guards take part in the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, on Horseguards Parade in London on June 2, 2022.

AFP

Corgis Dobi and Lemmy, right, attend Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Warwick, Britain, June 2, 2022.

PA via AP

Fighter jets from Britain's Royal Air Force (RAF) fly in formation to form the number 70 during a special flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony following the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, in London, Britain, June 2, 2022.

AFP

Royal fans wearing Queen Elizabeth masks during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Britain, June 2, 2022.

EPA

A funeral director's shop window displays decorations for Britain's Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, in Chester-le-Street, Britain, June 2, 2022.

Reuters

RAF Red Arrows perform a flypast over the crowd gathered at The Mall during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, in London, Britain, June 2, 2022.

Pool via Reuters

Figures depicting Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Household Division Foot Guard that have been set up by Hunsbury Hill WI and Friends of West Hunsbury Parks are pictured during celebrations marking the Queens's Platinum Jubilee, in Northampton, Britain, June 2, 2022.

Reuters

Prince Charles departs Buckingham Palace heading for the Trooping of the Color in London, Britain, June 2, 2022.

Pool via AP

