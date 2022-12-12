The Bosnian and Herzegovina defense ministry and Turkish state-owned defense firm ASFAT has signed an agreement on Monday. The agreement foresees the maintenance of the tanks and armored vehicles in the inventory of the Bosnian ministry and the supply of spare parts.

Sifet Podzic, the Defense Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina and ASFAT General Manager Esad AkgÜn signed the agreement. The ceremony was attended by Türkiye’s Ambassador to the Balkan country, Sadık Babür Girgin and the embassy’s military attache, Colonel Mustafa Sıtkı Tatar.

While speaking at the signing ceremony, Girgin appreciated that Türkiye is always ready for the assistance of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s armed forces.

Meanwhile, Podzic pointed out the successful cooperation between his country and Türkiye, thanking Ankara’s support.

The Bosnian minister added that they have already cooperated with ASFAT for the maintenance of military helicopters, saying that thanks to this agreement, tanks and armored vehicles will be next.

ASFAT, given its highly qualified and expert workforce in its 27 military factories and three military shipyards, its experience of over 100 years, and its research and development (R&D) activities, creates joint partnership production and design solutions.

The corporation provides modernization of maintenance facilities, maximizes the production facilities, and contributes to the improvement of the capacity.