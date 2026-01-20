Pakistan's defense manufacturing sector has surged into overdrive since its jets, drones and missiles gained the prized "combat-tested" label in a conflict with India last year, drawing strong interest from prospective buyers.

Islamabad has held talks with 13 countries, six to eight of which are in an advanced stage, for deals involving JF-17 jets made jointly with China as well as training aircraft, drones and weapons systems, said three Pakistani sources who have knowledge ​of defense sales.

Pakistan's military and defense ministry did not provide details on any ‍deals, but the country's defense production minister confirmed that several countries were interested in jets and other military equipment.

Analysts believe countries are searching for new supply chains following disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine and conflict in the Middle East. Pakistan's weapons have ‌become a viable alternative after they were tested in a massive air battle with India in May, in which Pakistan's air force squadrons ‍flew JF-17s alongside the advanced Chinese-made J-10s.

Reuters spoke to six sources privy to defense deals, three retired air force officials and a dozen analysts who provided insight into Pakistan's rising weapons industry, including unreported details of negotiations.

While some questioned whether Pakistan could navigate geopolitical pressures and increase production capacity, there was consensus that interest in Pakistani military hardware had surged. However, most analysts cautioned talks would not necessarily lead to signed deals.

"These talks are taking place (but) they can fall through due to international pressures," Defense Production Minister Raza Hayat Harraj told Reuters, terming any negotiations "guarded secrets."

"There are a lot of queries, but we are negotiating," he said, adding interest had been expressed in air force equipment, ammunition and training.

Harraj also stressed the price difference between Pakistani jets and weapons and alternatives made in the U.S. and Europe. While some Western options may be more technologically advanced, they cost more than three times as much as an approximately $30 million to $40 million JF-17.

Growing list of buyers

The sources said countries engaged in talks include Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Morocco, Ethiopia, and Nigeria, as well as the forces in eastern Libya led by putschist commander Khalifa Haftar. Discussions on JF-17s and other weapons with Bangladesh and Iraq have been publicly acknowledged by Pakistan's military, although more details have ⁠not been made public.

Almost all the potential buyers are Muslim-majority nations, like Pakistan. Many are from the predominantly Muslim Middle East, where Pakistan has historically been a security provider.

Asim Suleiman, a retired Air Marshal who remains briefed on defense sales, said "there are also three African countries lined up" as buyers, which do not include deals with Haftar's so-called Libyan National Army (LNA) and Sudan previously reported by Reuters.

Three defense sources said among the most advanced talks is a wide-ranging arms, defense cooperation and intelligence-sharing deal with Bangladesh, which gained independence from Pakistan after the 1971 civil war.

The talks include JF-17 Block III multi-role fighter jets, MFI-17 Mushshak aircraft, Pakistani-made drones, including the Shahpar reconnaissance and attack UAVs, air defense systems, and Mohafiz mine-resistant armored vehicles, two of the sources said.

Growing supply chain

A key hurdle will be whether Pakistan can scale production of the JF-17, which has become the cornerstone of its weapons production program, with training aircraft and drones also in demand.

Suleiman said that by the end of 2027, Pakistan's jet production rate will increase significantly, and even possibly double from ‌the current 20 or so aircraft manufactured annually, due to upgrades and expansions at the main factory.

Analysts said there were few visible constraints on increasing defense manufacturing and with backing from Beijing, Pakistan should be able to overcome most hurdles.

Pakistan "is becoming more relevant as a flexible, mid-tier provider of defense capacity," said Andreas Krieg, a lecturer at King's College London's security studies department.

"It can train forces, provide advisers, run joint exercises, support ​maritime operations, and offer a menu of cost-effective platforms. For fragile African partners, that combination can be attractive: it is faster than Western capacity-building, less politically encumbered, and often cheaper."

Partnerships ‍with a rising private sector specializing in defense, particularly drones, will also speed up growth.

At Sysverve Aerospace in the city of Rawalpindi, where Pakistan's army also has its headquarters, workers build hundreds of kamikaze and reconnaissance drones a year that are primarily supplied to the military.

"The trend in the army is naturally moving toward engaging the ‍private sector," company director ​Saad Mir told ‍Reuters.

The China question

Siemon Wezeman, a senior arms transfer researcher at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), said it was unclear how ⁠many reported talks over JF-17 sales would firm into hard deals, adding that Beijing could object to sales ‍to certain clients.

While Pakistan was a natural partner for China to market the aircraft across the Middle East and Africa, "it's the ones to Sudan and Libya that are really problematic."

Both Libya and Sudan's Darfur region are subject to U.N. arms embargoes.

Alongside juggling ties with China, Pakistan is navigating Middle East tensions between allies Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Islamabad has signed a mutual defense pact with Riyadh and is discussing another defense agreement involving Saudi Arabia and Türkiye, although details have not been made public.

"On the ideological side, Islamabad is more aligned with Saudis on overall narrative," said Emadeddin Badi ⁠from the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime.

"But ‌where things get murkier is on the business, ports, mineral sides, all those supply chains are very much dominated by UAE, that's where the battle is playing out and Saudis have to play catch-up."