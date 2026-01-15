Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Thursday that ‍talks have been held ‌on ‍a possible defense pact with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, but no agreement has been signed.

"At present, there are discussions and talks underway, but no agreement has yet been signed," Fidan told reporters on Thursday.

Responding at a news conference in Istanbul to a question about whether there might be such an alliance, Fidan pointed to what ‌he said was a need for broader regional cooperation and trust, ‍and added that regional ‍issues could ‍be resolved if ‍relevant countries would "be sure of each other."

"This is an important question," he said, emphasizing the importance of security and actors trusting each other.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's "vision is broader, more comprehensive and aimed at establishing a larger platform," he added.

Media reports, including Bloomberg News, alleged recently that Türkiye was seeking to join the defense alliance between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, citing people familiar with the matter.

Ankara enjoys warm ties with both Riyadh and Islamabad, while already cooperating notably with the latter in the domain of defense.

Pakistan recently received a new corvette from Türkiye, built under the MILGEM program.