Turkish defense industry associations are joining forces to increase the sector’s share in exports. A cooperation protocol was signed Wednesday between the Defense and Aerospace Industry Exporters' Association (SSI) and Defense and Aviation Industry Manufacturers Association (SASAD) in a ceremony held in Defense Industries Presidency (SSB) complex with the participation of SSB Chairperson Ismail Demir.

The protocol aims to take the defense and aerospace industry to a better position, to find new markets for the country's defense and aviation industry products, or to increase exports by improving existing market shares. The protocol aims to strengthen coordination, cooperation and sharing between the SSI and the SASAD.

Demir, delivering a speech during the ceremony, said that the main elements of sustainably are exports and producing with brands in international markets.

Saying that the protocol is rather significant, Demir noted that with this initiative, the Export and Promotion Committee established within the SASAD will reach new heights.

Demir pointed out that today new export models, methods and initiatives should be discussed and new strategies should be determined to avoid duplication of efforts.

He said that the Turkish defense industry has come to a point where it is benefiting from the achievements of the sector. Now it’s time to do better and discuss, “how we can do better, what we can do differently and where we can get to if we want to cross a certain threshold as industry, stakeholders and the SSB.”

Demir said that the country sees significant developments in the defense and aerospace industry, however, “These developments are not enough for us.”

As part of the protocol, an executive committee will be established to identify the problems and development areas relating to cooperation between the two associations and to implement the solution.

It envisages the SSI and the SASAD participating in and supporting each other's events, and to act together in determining the problems of the sector and solution proposals.

The two organizations will carry out joint training activities to use state incentives more effectively, to get information about new legislation changes and to inform small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) about incentive practices. The parties will also share their corporate database subscriptions used for market research for joint works.