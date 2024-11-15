Croatia on Thrusday announced an 86 million euro ($91 million) deal to purchase lethal drones from Türkiye, just days after a parliamentary committee's approval of acquiring U.S.-made rocket systems.

A statement from the government said it had approved purchases of the armed unmanned Bayraktar TB2 aerial system through 2026.

It said the deal, which includes six drones as well as various equipment and training of experts, would enable Croatia's army "to successfully respond to contemporary threats."

Defense Minister Ivan Anusic said the procurement of the Bayraktar TB2 is urgent and important.

"The Armed Forces of the Republic of Croatia expressed the need for priority and urgent procurement of the armed Bayraktar TB2 system, and the company submitted an informative offer and a proposal for the Bayraktar TB2 configuration based on the 'total package' model," said Anusic.

"The configuration is based on six aircraft equipped with electro-optical cameras for reconnaissance, including the initial set of weapons, and ensures double radio coverage of the entire territory of Croatia in stationary and mobile version."

Developed by Baykar, the Bayraktar TB2 drones have gained prominence globally after being used by Ukraine's military against Russian forces as well as in campaigns in Azerbaijan and North Africa.

The company has become one of the most prolific drone exporters worldwide, with its TB2 and heavy Akıncı drones sold to at least 35 countries.

The package for Croatia includes a command and control center, a training simulator, ground monitoring and control stations, ground data stations, an initial set of spare parts sufficient for 4,000 flight hours, including all necessary equipment and maintenance tools, a warranty in duration of two years or until reaching 4,000 flight hours, stay of experts in Croatia for a period of two years, training in Türkiye and transport of the entire package to Croatia.

On Tuesday, the parliamentary committee for defense backed the procurement of eight HIMARS missile systems from the United States worth nearly $290 million.

The army chief of staff, Tihomir Kundid, said it would mean a "new era in artillery missile units" in the country.

On Thursday, the government also launched preparations for the purchase of up to 50 Leopard tanks from Germany, a transaction that includes sending some of its older tanks and other military equipment to Ukraine.

The letter of intent, signed by Croatian Defense Minister Anusic and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius in late October, calls for Zagreb to deliver 30 tanks, 30 combat vehicles, ammunition and equipment to Ukraine, with their value being deducted from the total price for the new Leopards 2A8's.

In April Croatia, member of both the European Union and NATO, took delivery of six Rafale fighter jets from France, the first batch of the 12 it had purchased.