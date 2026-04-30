Turkish defense giant and drone pioneer Baykar will showcase its new Mızrak intelligent and autonomous long-range loitering munition at the upcoming international defense, aviation and space event SAHA EXPO 2026 to be held in Istanbul, it said on Thursday.

The Mızrak system boasts an operational range of over 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) and an endurance of over seven hours. Named after the Turkish word for "spear," the platform is designed for deep surface-to-surface operations and long-duration surveillance missions with real-time striking capabilities.

The munition will be featured in two primary configurations, one with a heavy-strike variant equipped with twin warheads with a weight of 40 kilograms (88 pounds), and another with a 20-kilogram single-warhead variant fitted with a radio frequency seeker for precise target detection.

The system boasts a 4-meter (13-foot) wingspan and a maximum takeoff weight of 200 kilograms, while carrying interchangeable in-house electro-optical and infrared cameras for recon missions.

The munition can reach a service ceiling of 10,000 feet and maximum speeds of roughly 185 kilometers per hour (115 miles per hour), offering a massive launch flexibility.

It can take off from both standard runways and challenging terrain or unimproved airstrips thanks to its rocket-assisted takeoff system.

It uses an autopilot system powered by artificial intelligence to operate independently of the Global Positioning System (GPS), while its AI-powered optical guidance and built-in visual positioning capabilities allow the system to autonomously navigate, locate, and strike targets even in environments with heavy jamming or without GPS signals.

The system, designed to be a versatile force multiplier, also features a line-of-sight communications range of 80 kilometers and has seamless data and video link integration with Baykar’s own combat drones, including the Bayraktar TB2, TB3 and Akıncı models, enabling operators to integrate the munition into a broader communications network.