Research and development (R&D) achievements of the Turkish defense industry could serve as a booster for other sectors, an official said on Monday, also pointing to localization efforts in the sector and "significant contributions" of military technologies to civilian life.

"Transforming our R&D achievements to the civilian side is one of the most important parts of our future road map," said Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) Deputy President Hakan Karataş.

Karataş, who is in Germany for the technology and competence meetings under the “National Competence Initiative” project coordinated by the SSB, evaluated Türkiye's defense industry vision and the work carried out within the scope of the project.

Emphasizing the importance of the project approved in 2024, Karataş said: “We aim to strengthen the competencies of all actors in our defense industry ecosystem in a way that will adapt to the technologies required by the era.”

"We are here together with our 10 leading companies. After the seminars and panels we organize, we are creating an 'interaction platform' where our youth can meet directly with leading organizations," he told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Also highlighting Türkiye's strategic position at a time when global geopolitical risks are rising and countries are revising their defense budgets, Karataş stated that the local content rate in the defense industry has risen from around 20% to over 80% in the past 20 years.

"Today, we have a massive ecosystem with more than 3,500 companies. 230 types of our country’s defense products are used in 185 countries worldwide," Karataş said.

"More than 50% of our $10.1 billion exports last year were made to NATO and EU countries," he added.

"Right now, we are the 11th largest exporter in the world, and our goal is to enter the top 10."

Moreover, drawing attention to Türkiye's balancing role in regional conflicts, Karataş emphasized the deterrent effect of the defense industry.

“No one wins in war. More important than fighting is to have a power that will ensure you do not have to fight," he suggested.

"A completely independent defense industry is a strategic power that ensures Türkiye is heard at the diplomatic table. Our proficiency in the defense industry plays a key role in keeping our country out of wars and in determining the direction of peace," he said.

Also evaluating their goals when it comes to the human resources in the sector, Karataş said that the current goal is to increase the number of employees from 100,000 to over 150,000 by 2028.

"We are here to raise awareness among the young people to whom we will hand over our work tomorrow. We invite all young people whose hearts beat for the Turkish flag to join this big family," he maintained.

Karataş, drawing attention to the contributions of military technologies to the development of civilian life, stated that the R&D achievements of the Turkish defense industry would be a locomotive for other sectors.

Reminding that many innovations, from ballpoint pens to the internet, originated from the defense industry, Karataş concluded by saying that they manage their projects "with the principle of 'dual-use.'"

"The working discipline and high standards in the defense industry serve as a locomotive for civilian sectors. Transforming our R&D achievements to the civilian side is an indispensable part of our road map."