President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday attended a ceremony for the delivery of six new domestically made howitzers to the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) in northwestern Türkiye. The president hinted at more “good news” in the local defense industry in 2023 and said two more Altay tanks would also be handed over to the army for tests before its planned serial production in 2025.

He said that despite “sabotage and treason,” Türkiye is celebrating its achievements with pride and Türkiye’s defense sector now includes more than 2,000 companies, far exceeding the 56 firms in 2002. “The budget for defense projects has exceeded $60 billion and the budget allocated to research and development rose to $1.5 billion from $49 million,” he said.